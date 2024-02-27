While the World Was Looking Elsewhere, North Korea Became a Bigger Threat
Timothy W. Martin , Dasl Yoon , The Wall Street Journal 27 Feb 2024
SummaryKim enlarged his nuclear arsenal and built ties to Russia, no longer aiming for reunification with South Korea. The U.S. and its allies are alarmed.
SEOUL—In March 2022, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walked out of a massive hangar wearing a bomber jacket and dark sunglasses. He pointed to the sky and launched his biggest missile yet.
