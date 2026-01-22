Subscribe

‘Whistle’ election symbol for Vijay’s TVK, 'battery torch' for Kamal Haasan’s MNM ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

As Tamil Nadu gears up for assembly elections, veteran actors Vijay and Kamal Haassan have been allotted their party symbols. With promises of welfare schemes and competitive strategies, the political landscape is heating up. 

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published22 Jan 2026, 04:28 PM IST
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay (TVK/ANI)
Tamil Nadu Elections: Veteran actors Vijay and Kamal Haasan have been allotted poll symbols by the Election Commission of India (ECI), ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls,

The ‘whistle’ symbol has been allotted to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), headed by actor Vijay. Whereas, the ‘battery torch’ symbol has been allotted to Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), the party headed by Kamal Haasan.

The allotment and usage of symbols is governed by the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

The symbols are also available for allotment as "free symbol" to other candidates in the constituencies where the parties do not actually set up their candidates.

The parties could also lose their symbols if they do not meet the requirement of a minimum number of candidates, that is, winning in 5 per cent of the total Assembly constituencies.

Vijay, Haasan Debut in TN Polls

Both parties are set to debut in the upcoming assembly polls, vying to gain power by unseating the incumbent Dravidra Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK).

All the political parties have started gearing up for the elections, with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami already announcing the party's first phase of the party's poll promises on January 17.

The AIADMK's election promises include the Women's Welfare Kulavilakku Scheme, under which a monthly financial assistance of 2,000 will be provided to all ration card-holding families, credited directly to the bank account of the woman head of the family.

Vijay, the founder of TVK, himself has been embroiled in controversy, already facing questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the Karur stampede.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year. The official schedule has not yet been announced by the ECI.

(With ANI inputs)

 
 
