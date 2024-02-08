White vs Black papers: A 100-year-old British norm to prove mettle of BJP and Congress governance
The 'White Paper' will be presented during the budget session, the last session before the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. FM Sitharaman will present a 'White Paper' comparing the economic performance of the BJP-led NDA with the Congress-led UPA while Kharge released 'Black Paper' on Modi-led govt
India's Finance Minister and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting a proposed 'White Paper' to compare the economic performance of 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government with that of 10 years of the BJP-led NDA government. The ‘White Paper’ will be presented in an extended Budget Session of the Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the government will table a 'white paper' in both Houses of Parliament "to look at where we were till 2014 and where we are now".