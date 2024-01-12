Who Are the Houthis and Why Is the U.S. Attacking Them?
James Hookway , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Jan 2024, 08:05 PM IST
SummaryThe Yemen-based rebel group has launched attacks on commercial ships bound for the Suez Canal, posing what could be one of the biggest threats to global shipping.
From their perch on the eastern side of the Red Sea, the Yemen-based rebels pose what could be one of the biggest threats to global shipping and, by extension, the world economy.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less