Who Are the Houthis and Why Is the U.S. Attacking Them?

From their perch on the eastern side of the Red Sea, the Yemen-based rebels pose what could be one of the biggest threats to global shipping and, by extension, the world economy.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have launched over two-dozen drone and missile attacks on commercial shipping bound for the Suez Canal, what they say is a response to Israel’s war against Hamas. Major shippers are now diverting vessels south around the Cape of Good Hope, adding some 40 days to voyages in what could be a far more damaging disruption than when the Ever Given cargo carrier got wedged in the canal in 2021.

Now, with a U.S.-led coalition launching more than a dozen strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, here is a look at where the Houthis came from, and what they might be hoping to achieve.

Who are the Houthis?

The Houthis are among the combatants in Yemen’s long-running civil war.

They are named after religious and political leader Hussein Al-Houthi, who launched an insurgency in the 1990s against what he saw as the corrupt Yemeni government.

He gathered widespread backing among the northern tribes, who, like him, are Zaydis, a branch of Shia Islam that calls on its adherents to stand up against injustice wherever they see it.

Houthi was killed in a battle with Yemeni forces in 2004 aged 45, but the group, now under the leadership of his brother, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, has since gained significant territory in a long-running civil war.

Who are they fighting?

More formally known as Ansar Allah, or Supporters of God, the Houthis are still vying for control of Yemen, the country that lies on the southern tip of the Arabian peninsula. The Zaydi see themselves as Yemen’s only rightful rulers. The Houthis took control of the capital, San’a, in 2014. But the group also receives funding and military support from Iran, another Shia power, and shares ties to Hezbollah, the Shia political and military group in Lebanon.

The Houthis’ adversaries in the south and east of the country are backed by Iran’s regional rivals, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

That conflict is now largely frozen. But the Houthis have also emerged as a significant player in the conflict now threatening to spread across the Middle East after targeting the shipping lanes in the Red Sea leading the Suez Canal, particularly the narrow strait of Bab el-Mandeb, or the Gate of Tears.

Why are Houthis targeting commercial shipping?

The Houthis claim they are trying to target vessels with links to Israel. Along with Iran and Hezbollah, they have positioned themselves as part of what Tehran calls the “axis of resistance" toward Israel’s campaign to eradicate the Hamas militant group in Gaza. Like Iran, the Houthis see the destruction of Israel as a fundamental part of their mission, borrowing Tehran’s thinking for their own slogan, “God is the Greatest, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse Upon the Jews, Victory to Islam."

While a Bahamas-flagged vessel that was boarded in November has ties to an Israeli billionaire, there haven’t been many other Israeli connections among the other attacks.

Security analysts suggest the Houthis are instead trying to create a systemic threat in the pivotal waterway to pressure Israel’s allies to compel it to withdraw from Gaza. The rebels know well the value of economic targets: The Houthis hit Saudi Arabian oil facilities during the civil war.

What is the U.S. doing to protect the Red Sea trade route?

America had been reluctant to directly confront Iran and its proxies since the start of the war in Gaza, but a U.S.-led coalition launched more than a dozen strikes on Houthi targets early Friday local time, two days after the rebels defied an ultimatum to halt their attacks. The strikes were conducted by the U.S. and U.K. and supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands and were designed to reduce the Houthis’ capability to continue their campaign.

U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. military operations in the Middle East, said the strikes targeted radar and air-defense systems along with storage and launch sites for drones and missiles. A U.S. submarine, several destroyers and jet fighters, and part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier strike group took part, a U.S. defense official said.

U.S. and British forces previously responded to the Houthi threat by shooting down missiles and drones fired by the group. The U.S. Navy recently sank Houthi boats that had fired on commercial ships.

What has been the response to the U.S.-led attacks?

Russia on Friday requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the strikes. The Houthis, meanwhile, described them as “American-Zionist-British aggression against Yemen," reporting blasts in San’a in addition to Hodeida, Saada, Dhamar and elsewhere, but said they were undeterred. One official threatened to hit U.S. bases in the region if the U.S. and U.K. strike more targets.

“This is a brutal aggression," Nasr al-Din Amir, a Houthi official, told The Wall Street Journal. “They will undoubtedly pay its price, and we will not waver in our stance to support the Palestinian people, regardless of the cost."

The Saudi Foreign Ministry in a statement called for restraint and expressed “great concern" about the strikes, while emphasizing “the importance of preserving the security and stability of the Red Sea region."

President Biden, meanwhile, said, “I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary."

What is the economic cost?

The Houthi attacks have disrupted shipping in waters through which 8% of the world’s oil supply traveled, on average, in 2023 and risk raising consumer prices on everything from electronics to coffee. Container volumes through the Suez Canal from mid-December to Jan. 7 fell more than 60% from the same period a year earlier—from 3.3 million boxes to 1.3 million boxes as the result of the ship diversions. It now takes up to 40 days longer to ship cargo around Africa, as ships are diverted around the Cape of Good Hope.

The Suez is used by about one-third of global container cargo and about 30% of freight bound for U.S. East Coast ports, according to Everstream Analytics, a supply-chain risk-management company.

