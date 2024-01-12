Who Are the Houthis and Why Is the U.S. Attacking Them?

The Houthis claim they are trying to target vessels with links to Israel. Along with Iran and Hezbollah, they have positioned themselves as part of what Tehran calls the “axis of resistance" toward Israel’s campaign to eradicate the Hamas militant group in Gaza. Like Iran, the Houthis see the destruction of Israel as a fundamental part of their mission, borrowing Tehran’s thinking for their own slogan, “God is the Greatest, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse Upon the Jews, Victory to Islam."