Who gets to define what Asia means?

It took until the 19th century for the term to catch on, and even then its most salient use was oppositional: Asia as an anti-colonial device, as “not Europe". Even the “Asian values" promoted by Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s founder, are best understood in opposition to Western ones. The irony, as Mr Green notes, is that it was European colonial infrastructure that in many cases made inter-Asian cultural exchange possible, whether through steamship routes that opened up the ports of the Indo-Pacific to traders, missionaries and intellectuals, or, more notably, through European languages that served as a bridge between the vast number of Asian tongues.