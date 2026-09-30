Who is Fatima El Mansouri? Morocco’s king picks first female prime minister – ‘Truly historic’

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has named Urban Planning Minister Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as the North African country's prime minister. This makes the 50-year-old attorney the first woman to hold the position of prime minister in the Muslim kingdom.

Advertisement

Mansouri was tasked with forming a new government, the Royal Palace said in a statement. The announcement came four days after the election results were announced, with Mansouri's Authenticity and Modernity Party, or PAM, winning the most votes.

Also Read | In Morocco, breads can be had with nearly everything

Mansouri will also be the second woman to serve as prime minister in the Arab world after Najla Bouden in Tunisia.

Mansouri has been the mayor of Marrakesh for several years and has also served as a minister in the previous coalition government. El Mansouri said in a televised address that her appointment was 'truly historic'.

“For the first time in our country’s history, a woman is taking on the responsibility of leading the government,” she was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

Advertisement

“This is a source of pride not only for me but for all Moroccan women," she said

Morocco, an Islamic country, is a constitutional monarchy, but most power remains in the hands of the king.

Among Morocco's most prominent female politicians Mansouri is one of Morocco's most prominent female politicians, according to the BBC.

A lawyer by training, Mansouri studied at Mohammed V University in the capital, Rabat. Later, she continued her education in France and the US, specialising in business and corporate law.

Also Read | Morocco Blames Ceuta Chaos on Misinformation, Human Trafficking

Mansouri entered politics after PAM was founded in 2008. She had become the first woman to serve as mayor of Marrakesh in 2009. She became Mayor of Marrakesh again after the 2021 elections. She faced accusations of a conflict of interest after a group of unidentified hackers claimed she had used her position for personal gain in land transactions in Marrakech. Mansouri denied the allegations, called them defamatory and took legal action.

Advertisement

Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, takes part in an electoral rally for Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) ahead of the upcoming legislative elections, in Tangier, Morocco, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

PAM was founded by Fouad Ali El Himma, Mansouri's childhood friend and close adviser to the king.

In the past five years, Mansouri served as a minister for national territory planning, urban planning, housing and city policy under former Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch.

Advertisement

In February 2024, she became the co-ordinator of Pam's leadership coalition.

Mansouri is the daughter of the "pasha of Marrakech" Abderrahmane El Mansouri, a senior local official who was also Morocco's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. He headed Marrakech's bar association and was a landowner.

Morocco's constitution The Moroccan Constitution gives the king, who is the country's highest authority, the power to appoint the prime minister, but he must choose from the party that wins the most seats in parliamentary elections. That was a change successfully pushed by Arab Spring protesters in 2011. Before that, the king could name the prime minister without any such restriction.

One million of the 15.8 million registered voters in last week's election voted for the Authenticity and Modernity Party, marking its first win since its creation. The election was the first since the Ceuta migration crisis last July and deadly youth-led protests last year.

Advertisement

Mansouri is expected to build a coalition in the coming days to form a government, as Morocco's electoral system makes it difficult for a single party to win an absolute majority.

With 97 seats, PAM does not have a majority and will need to form a coalition to reach the 198 seats required for an absolute majority in the 395-member parliament, BBC reported.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia hikes Arab Light crude premium for Asian refiners amid conflict

PAM has expressed its willingness to work with all parties, but some, including the moderate Islamist Justice and Development party and left-wing Federation of Democratic Left, have announced they will remain in the opposition.

\"For the first time in our country’s history, a woman is taking on the responsibility of leading the government.\"

Mansouri's government is expected to make billions of dollars in investments linked to the 2030 FIFA World Cup, while seeking to deliver on promises to fight inflation, raise wages and create jobs.

Advertisement

(With inputs from AP, BBC)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.