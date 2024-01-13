Who is Herzi Halevi, the chief of staff of the Israel Defence Forces?

After the current fighting in Gaza is over, General Halevi’s roles as head of the Southern Command and of the IDF overall will come under scrutiny. Hamas’s surprise attack in October showed an extraordinary lapse in intelligence gathering. General Halevi was the first senior official to accept responsibility, saying on October 12th that “the IDF is responsible for the security of the state and its citizens" and that on the morning of the attack “we failed". People close to him believe that he intends to resign in the not-too-distant future. But first he has his last war to fight.