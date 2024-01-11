Who is in charge of Europe?
Summary
- The East is up, Germany is down, Britain is out
Football is a game where “twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win," quipped Gary Lineker, an English player. For decades the EU had similarly predictable political dynamics: whether composed of six countries or 12 or 27, member states chased compromises until whatever had been stitched up by France and Germany was accepted by all. But the old model of dominance by its two biggest members has long been creaking. As Europe faces up to repeated crises a new, more fluid geography of power is taking shape.
