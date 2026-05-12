Who is JCD Prabhakar? Why Vijay picked him as Tamil Nadu assembly speaker

TVK legislator JCD Prabhakar was unanimously elected as the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker on Tuesday, 12 May.
Prabhakar's nomination was proposed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. His was the only nomination received for the Speaker's post and thus Prabhakar has been unanimously elected unopposed, Pro-Tem Speaker M V Karuppaiah said when the Assembly was convened for the day to elect the Speaker.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam registered a major victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single-largest party with 108 seats. Vijay became chief minister with the support of Congress and other smaller parties.
JCD Prabhakar is a veteran politician from Tamil Nadu. His political journey dates back to the MGR era. JCD Prabhakar first entered the Assembly in 1980 as an AIADMK MLA from Villivakkam. He later worked as party’s organisational person through during former CM Jayalalithaa years.
Prabhakar, who jouned TVK in June last year, was elected from the Thousand Lights constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections by defeating Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Ezhlian Naganathan.
Thousand Lights seat is a premier, high-profile legislative assembly seat in Central Chennai, and holds immense historical, political, and cultural significance. The seat has been represented by top state leaders like MK. Stalin who scored hat-trick victories (1996, 2001, 2006) from the constituency before he moved his battleground to Kolathur. Stalin lost from Kolathur in 2026, though.
JCD Prabhakar is an old-school politician with deep connections across political camps, something that is key for a position like Speaker of the Assembly.
While TVK may be a new political party, Vijay perhaps wanted a seasoned hand to manage the Assembly’s functioning — a key requirement for ensuring the smooth running of the government.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly has often witnessed intense political flashpoints, and Vijay’s TVK does not enjoy a simple majority on its own, relying instead on allies for support. In such circumstances, the Speaker’s role becomes crucial, and having an experienced hand in the chair could make a significant difference.
(With agency inputs)
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
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