Who is responsible for feeding Gaza?
The Economist 5 min read 02 Aug 2024, 02:43 PM IST
Summary
- Arguments fly over Israel’s duty to maintain aid
An estimated 1m Palestinians have fled Rafah since the start of Israel’s offensive there on May 6th. For those who remain, the fighting has had grisly consequences. At least 45 people, including a number of children, died on May 26th after an Israeli air strike set fire to a tent camp; survivors had to pull charred bodies from the wreckage. Even those who evacuated are not entirely safe: dozens more were killed two days later in a strike near al-Mawasi, a so-called “humanitarian zone" for displaced civilians.
