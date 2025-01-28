Who is Ruby Dhalla? Indian-origin politician enters Canada PM race - key facts about Miss India-Canada runner-up

Ruby Dhalla, a Canadian politician of Indian origin , has joined the race to lead Canada's Liberal Party and also potentially become Canada's Next Prime Minister. Former MP Ruby Dhalla, if elected will become Canada's first woman of colour Prime Minister.

Taking to social media platforms, Ruby Dhalla had posted 3 days ago, “Canada's Come Back Starts Now. 💥 I will stand up for Canadians & fight for Canada as Canada's Next Prime Minister & Leader of the Liberal Party”.

Who is Canada PM Candidate Ruby Dhalla? A businesswoman, a doctor, and a three-time Member of Parliament, Ruby Dhalla aims to inject fresh energy and perspective into Canada’s political landscape. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to Punjabi immigrants, Ruby Dhalla’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Ruby Dhalla lost her brother Neil in 2021. She currently serves as the CEO of the Dhalla Group, which is in the "healthcare, real estate, and hospitality" industries. She describes herself as a "self-made businesswoman and entrepreneur" who is passionate about the Liberal Party and Canada. Before her political career, Ruby Dhalla worked as a chiropractor and also dabbled in acting. Notably, Ruby Dhalla had also starred in a Bollywood-inspired film, Kyon? Kis Liye?, and was the runner-up in the 1993 Miss India-Canada pageant. According to an NDTV report, Ruby Dhalla has been working with the Liberal Party since she was 14.

Ruby Dhalla's Rise to Prominence Ruby Dhalla first caught media attention at the age of 10 when she wrote a letter to then-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, expressing her thoughts on Operation Blue Star and the unrest in Punjab. Indira Gandhi personally responded to the young Dhalla and referenced her letter in a press conference.

Canada PM Candidate Ruby Dhalla served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Brampton-Springdale constituency from 2004 to 2011. Dhalla made history as the first Indian-origin woman to be elected to Canada’s Parliament for three consecutive terms.

On Immigration in Canada Ruby Dhalla who credited Pierre Trudeau, Justin Trudeau's father, for opening Canada's doors to immigrants in the 1970s. On Tuesday, Dhalla made a firm statement regarding her stance on illegal immigration, promising deportation if elected.

On social media platform X, Ruby Dhalla stated, “As Prime Minister, I will deport illegal immigrants and clamp down on human traffickers. That's my promise to you.”

On India-Canada Relations Ruby Dhalla told NDTV, “Jitne bhi humare Canada main business log hain, workers hain, unko bhi ek opportunity milni chahiye ki wo baki deshon ke saath kaam kar sake”.

To the media outlet, Dhalla stressed the importance of strengthening ties, given the large Indian diaspora in Canada. She believes Canada should explore partnerships with other countries, including India, to mitigate the impact of US tariffs.

Ruby Dhalla's Competetion in Canada PM Race Ruby Dhalla faces formidable opponents, including Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, and Chrystia Freeland, former minister of finance and deputy prime minister, and Chandra Arya.