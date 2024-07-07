Who will replace Rishi Sunak as the Tory leader; what is next for him? Explained

  • Rishi Sunak never fully appeared in control of a divided Conservative party

Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published7 Jul 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Rishi Sunak’s defeat at the UK Elections 2024 signalled an end to 14 years of Tory rule
Rishi Sunak’s defeat at the UK Elections 2024 signalled an end to 14 years of Tory rule(Reuters)

Rishi Sunak apologized to the public and gave his last speech at 10 Downing Street after the Conservative Party had a crushing defeat against Keir Starmer’s Labour Party on July 5. Who would be the next Tory leader? Concerns remain as none of the party’s surviving 121 members have confirmed their plan of contesting to replace Britain’s outgoing prime minister.

What’s next for Sunak and Conservatives?

Rishi Sunak’s defeat at the UK Elections 2024 signalled an end to 14 years of Tory rule. He immediately plans to return to his family home. While Sunak could also continue as a MP for a full five year term, there have been reports that he might go back to his job in California.

Akshata Murty's husband, Sunak, was an "impressive finance minister", but “never fully appeared in control of a divided Conservative party”. Speaking to LiveMint, former BBC journalist Andrew Whitehead said the nation wanted a change.

“ Sunak did manage to restore integrity to the post of prime minister after the scandals of the Boris Johnson era. But after 14 years of Conservative governments the nation wanted a change and there probably was nothing Sunak could have done to stave off Labour’s return to power,” Andrew told LiveMint.

Also Read | What led to Rishi Sunak’s defeat and how did Labour party win after 14 years?

‘Time has passed’, Who’s next after Sunak?

Finding a new leader might be difficult as eight cabinet ministers have lost their seats. Former two-time leader Jeremy Hunt, has backed out saying “the time has passed,” reported the BBC.

Here’s a look at who might be next after Sunak.

Kemi Badenoch is an ex business secretary, and is well known among the Conservatives for her stance on trans rights. The 44 year old MP from North West Essex had earlier run for party leadership when Boris Johnson resigned.

Also Read | With Rishi Sunak on his way out, international students may have a reason to cheer

Suella Braverman had rebelled against Rishi Sunak’s plan of the Rwanda migration policy, which now lies as a failed plan. It was a program she had once described as a “dream” to deliver, reported the BBC

James Cleverly succeeded Suella Braverman as the home secretary during Rishi Sunak’s cabinet reshuffle in November 2023. "What might happen in the future I’ll leave that for the near future," he was seen telling Sky News.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak’s party loses UK polls 2024, YouTuber mocks him with giant ’L’ sign

Priti Patel has been the home secretary under Boris Johnson’s government. Patel launched the points-based immigration system for recruitment of skilled workers. She also locked a returns deal with Albania and Serbia and led the controversial Rwanda deal to send asylum seekers to the country.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi congratulates UK PM Keir Starmer, says ‘Power of politics..’

Tom Tugendhat is a former army officer, who has repeatedly refused to rule himself out of bidding to become party leader during the election campaign. He pitched himself as offering a "fresh start" and "bridge the Brexit divide," reported the BBC.

Victoria Atkins spent around six months in cabinet as health secretary. She was the MP for Louth and and Horncastle in Lincolnshire in 2015.

Robert Jenrick resigned from his role as the immigration minister in 2023. He believed that stronger protections were needed to stop the challenges in the way of the Rwanda scheme.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 09:55 AM IST
HomePoliticsWho will replace Rishi Sunak as the Tory leader; what is next for him? Explained

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.00-73.00
    Chennai
    74,819.0072.00
    Delhi
    74,529.00-435.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue