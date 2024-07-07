Rishi Sunak apologized to the public and gave his last speech at 10 Downing Street after the Conservative Party had a crushing defeat against Keir Starmer’s Labour Party on July 5. Who would be the next Tory leader? Concerns remain as none of the party’s surviving 121 members have confirmed their plan of contesting to replace Britain’s outgoing prime minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What’s next for Sunak and Conservatives? Rishi Sunak’s defeat at the UK Elections 2024 signalled an end to 14 years of Tory rule. He immediately plans to return to his family home. While Sunak could also continue as a MP for a full five year term, there have been reports that he might go back to his job in California.

Akshata Murty's husband, Sunak, was an "impressive finance minister", but “never fully appeared in control of a divided Conservative party". Speaking to LiveMint, former BBC journalist Andrew Whitehead said the nation wanted a change. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“ Sunak did manage to restore integrity to the post of prime minister after the scandals of the Boris Johnson era. But after 14 years of Conservative governments the nation wanted a change and there probably was nothing Sunak could have done to stave off Labour’s return to power," Andrew told LiveMint.

‘Time has passed’, Who’s next after Sunak? Finding a new leader might be difficult as eight cabinet ministers have lost their seats. Former two-time leader Jeremy Hunt, has backed out saying “the time has passed," reported the BBC.

Here’s a look at who might be next after Sunak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kemi Badenoch is an ex business secretary, and is well known among the Conservatives for her stance on trans rights. The 44 year old MP from North West Essex had earlier run for party leadership when Boris Johnson resigned.

Suella Braverman had rebelled against Rishi Sunak’s plan of the Rwanda migration policy, which now lies as a failed plan. It was a program she had once described as a “dream" to deliver, reported the BBC

James Cleverly succeeded Suella Braverman as the home secretary during Rishi Sunak’s cabinet reshuffle in November 2023. "What might happen in the future I’ll leave that for the near future," he was seen telling Sky News. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Priti Patel has been the home secretary under Boris Johnson’s government. Patel launched the points-based immigration system for recruitment of skilled workers. She also locked a returns deal with Albania and Serbia and led the controversial Rwanda deal to send asylum seekers to the country.

Tom Tugendhat is a former army officer, who has repeatedly refused to rule himself out of bidding to become party leader during the election campaign. He pitched himself as offering a "fresh start" and "bridge the Brexit divide," reported the BBC.

Victoria Atkins spent around six months in cabinet as health secretary. She was the MP for Louth and and Horncastle in Lincolnshire in 2015. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Robert Jenrick resigned from his role as the immigration minister in 2023. He believed that stronger protections were needed to stop the challenges in the way of the Rwanda scheme.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!