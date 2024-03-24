Who was behind the massacre in Moscow?
SummaryFootage from Crocus City Hall showed at least four men shooting at unarmed people before entering the foyer area leading to the auditorium.
A POPULAR MOSCOW concert hall turned into a hellish crime scene on the evening of March 22nd when a group of masked gunmen armed with automatic rifles opened fire on crowds at a rock gig. Footage from Crocus City Hall showed at least four men shooting at unarmed people before entering the foyer area leading to the auditorium.