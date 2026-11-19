V S Babu, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) legislator who defeated DMK president MK Stalin in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, died on Thursday, November 19, at the age of 75. His death followed more than two months in hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for a prolonged respiratory illness.

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VS Babu was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai. According to the hospital, his condition deteriorated despite medical treatment and intensive care. He suffered a cardiac arrest at 2.14 pm on Thursday and was declared dead at 2.24 pm.

His death comes months after he defeated Stalin in Kolathur, ending the DMK leader's hold on the constituency since 2011.

VS Babu's political journey: From DMK district secretary to TVK legislator Born in 1951, Babu spent much of his political career in Tamil Nadu's Dravidian political circles. He began his journey with the DMK and eventually became the party's North Chennai district secretary, building a presence through local organisational work.

His first major electoral victory came in the 2006 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, when he contested from Purasawalkam on a DMK ticket. He won the seat and served as an MLA until 2011.

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Babu was also involved in the DMK's campaign in Kolathur when Stalin contested from the newly formed constituency for the first time in 2011. However, differences with the party leadership later led to his departure from the DMK.

He joined the AIADMK in June 2016 before making another political move in February 2026, when he joined actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK.

How VS Babu defeated MK Stalin in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections TVK fielded Babu against Stalin in Kolathur in the 2026 Assembly elections. The constituency had been represented by Stalin since 2011, making the contest one of the closely watched battles in the state.

Babu secured 82,997 votes, defeating then incumbent Tamil Nadu CM, MK Stalin, who received 74,202 votes. VS Babu's winning margin was 8,795 votes.

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VS Babu's victory was particularly notable given his earlier association with the DMK and his role in the constituency's political organisation.

MK Stalin challenged VS Babu's Kolathur election victory Babu's victory also faced a legal challenge from MK Stalin. In August 2026, the DMK president approached the Madras High Court, alleging irregularities in the post-election verification of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Stalin sought a complete count of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips and verification of all 286 EVMs used in the constituency. He also asked the court to declare Babu's election invalid.

However, the Madras High Court dismissed his petition on September 3, ruling that the challenge was not maintainable as a writ petition. It said the matter would have to be pursued through the prescribed election petition process. The court did not examine the merits of Stalin's allegations.

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Vijay, Stalin mourn VS Babu's death TVK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed grief over Babu's death, describing it as an irreparable loss. He recalled the legislator's commitment to public service and his close connection with people.

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DMK president MK Stalin also expressed shock over the news. In a post on X, he said he was saddened by Babu's passing and extended his condolences to the legislator's family and party members.

Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna also paid tribute, recalling Babu's friendly nature and concern for residents of North Chennai.

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VS Babu's death leaves Kolathur seat vacant after defeating MK Stalin TVL MLA VS Babu's death leaves the Kolathur Assembly constituency without an MLA, months after the seat witnessed one of the biggest electoral upsets in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. MK Stalin had represented Kolathur continuously since 2011, but lost the constituency to Babu by 8,795 votes in the 2026 polls.

His death now leaves the future of the Kolathur seat in focus, with a by-election required to fill the vacancy.

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