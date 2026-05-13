Who will be Kerala CM? Rahul, Kharge meet ahead of likely announcement today

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge are scheduled to meet today for a final round of talks before announced the name of next Kerela Chief Minister. multiple reports said pn 13 May.

The names of KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan, and Ramesh Chennithala have been doing the rounds, and political Kerala is on the edge of its seat.

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Also Read | When will Congress announce Kerala CM? Leaders meet Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, Kerala Congress President Sunny Joseph said that the announcement regarding the next Chief Minister is expected later in the day as discussions within the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) near completion.

Speaking to reporters, Joseph said party leaders and workers were waiting for the final decision from the Congress high command. "We expect the Chief Minister's name to be announced today. It is understood that all discussions have been completed. We are waiting for the announcement today. Sonia Gandhi was in the hospital, so there could be a slight delay because of that. The Chief Minister's name will be announced from Delhi," Joseph said.

Suspense over CM face The remarks come amid continued suspense over the Chief Ministerial face in Keralam, eight days after the Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections.

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Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi underwent a routine medical check-up at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh informed that she had returned home after the check-up.

The Congress high command has been holding consultations in New Delhi with senior Kerala leaders to finalise the name for the Chief Ministerial post. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala are among the frontrunners for the post.

Also Read | Why Congress is yet to decide a week after UDF victory in Kerala

Earlier in the day, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty also said the decision on the Chief Minister was expected soon, and further alliance-level discussions would take place after the Congress finalises its choice.

The IUML held an emergency leadership meeting at Panakkad today to discuss ministerial representation in the new government and possible allocation of constitutional posts if an additional Cabinet berth is not secured.

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Posters target Rahul, Priyanka in Wayanad

We expect the Chief Minister's name to be announced today.

The delay in naming the Chief Minister has also triggered criticism and visible discontent among Congress supporters in parts of the state, especially in Wayanad, where posters targeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party high command appeared near the District Congress Committee office.

The UDF won 102 seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly in the recently concluded elections. However, the alliance is yet to officially announce its Chief Ministerial candidate and finalise the formation of the new government.

(With agency inputs)

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