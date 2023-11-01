Why a 2023 Virginia Election Is a Proving Ground for 2024

THE PLAINS, Va.—For clues about the strength of both parties’ messages heading into 2024, look no further than this suburban Northern Virginia enclave, where Democrats and Republicans are betting big on a hotly contested state Senate race.

Typically, such local elections don’t have a major impact outside their direct communities. But this one could decide control of the Virginia legislature and Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s ability to enact conservative policies on abortion, taxes and education—making it closely watched in the run up to next year’s presidential race.

The Nov. 7 contest pits Republican Juan Pablo Segura, a 35-year-old entrepreneur, against Democrat Russet Perry, 39, a former Central Intelligence Agency officer and prosecutor. The seat is key to Democrats’ bid to keep their slim edge in the 40-seat Senate, where they have squared off against Youngkin and Republicans who narrowly lead the House.

Virginia’s odd-year elections traditionally offer signals about the electorate’s mood heading into national contests. Both parties have had recent statewide success in the state: Youngkin won the governor’s mansion in 2021, and President Biden won its 13 Electoral College votes a year earlier. In a campaign that mirrors the political playbook across Virginia this year, Perry is pledging to prevent a rollback of abortion access, while Segura emphasizes education, crime and cost-of-living concerns.

“Whoever wins this seat probably is in the majority," said J. Miles Coleman, associate editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

The battle for the newly drawn seat covering parts of affluent Loudoun and Fauquier counties is shaping up as the state’s most expensive Senate race this year, with more than $11 million raised through Oct. 26. If Republicans flip the Senate and hold the House, the GOP will have a trifecta with Youngkin in the governor’s office.

“This race is critical. I think the path to our majority goes through Juan Pablo Segura," Youngkin said Saturday, after rallying with him and other Republicans before a boisterous crowd at a farm in The Plains. At the event, Republican voter Dave Sullivan, 66, said he came away impressed with Segura, adding, “I think he’ll get my vote."

Backed by a GOP-led legislature, Youngkin could pass his proposed 15-week abortion limit with exceptions for rape, incest and to protect the mother’s life—an idea Segura supports. Existing state law allows abortion until about 26 weeks and thereafter if the mother’s life or health is at serious risk. Perry said her priority would be to protect that law and enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution.

Youngkin and GOP candidates are gambling by running on his abortion proposal, given that Republicans nationally haven’t had much success on the issue since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, said Dave Wasserman, senior editor at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. This year’s most competitive races in Virginia are in suburbs where the GOP has lost support over time, he said.

Youngkin’s PAC in October ran an ad that described Republicans’ 15-week abortion ban proposal as reasonable.

In the Senate, where Democrats have a 22-18 majority, four races including the Segura-Perry contest are rated competitive by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project. The group ranks seven House races as competitive. Republicans have a 48-46 majority in that chamber, with six seats currently vacant.

“I would estimate Democrats are narrow favorites in both chambers of Virginia, but there are still enough competitive races for Republicans to have a chance," said Wasserman, who described Perry as the “slight favorite." Youngkin, who some GOP donors hope will make a late, long shot entry into the 2024 presidential contest, barely carried the district in his 2021 gubernatorial run, whereas Biden did so handily in 2020, analysts said.

The high stakes for Virginia were on the minds of many voters who cast early ballots Saturday in Leesburg, the Loudoun County seat. Analysts say not many independent voters are up for grabs in Virginia—mirroring the national political environment—and the state’s races will come down to turnout among core voters from both parties.

Several Democratic voters backing Perry said preserving abortion access was a priority. Michele Carpenter, a 69-year-old retired corporate executive, said she opposed unlimited abortion but feared Republicans would impose drastic restrictions. Helik Shemer, 66, said he didn’t think Republicans would stop at 15 weeks. “They really want to banish it completely," the retired software engineer said.

Democrat Brian Parris, a 34-year-old optician, said he hoped his vote for Perry would help avert a Republican trifecta in the state capital, Richmond. “That scares me very badly," he said. “That is exactly what I’m trying to prevent."

Some Republican voters endorsed the 15-week proposal as reasonable and feasible. “I would prefer to see no abortion, but it’s moving in the right direction," said John Harris, a 62-year-old Air Force program analyst who called Segura a good fit for his conservative values. His wife Karen, also 62, said a 15-week limit would be “pretty generous."

Republican Samantha Ellis, 29, said a vote for Segura is a vote for enabling Youngkin to more easily pass his agenda, including the 15-week law. A policy analyst, Ellis said she doesn’t trust Democrats because of the negative impact of shutdown policies early in the Covid-19 pandemic, when the party had its own trifecta.

“I really like Governor Youngkin and [Segura] is someone who would work with Governor Youngkin, and that’s big," she said.

Dave Rexrode, chairman of Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC, said Democrats were too focused on abortion. “The only issue that the Democrats are running on, that they’re talking about, that they’re spending money on is abortion," Rexrode said, adding that Republicans like Segura are keying in on a host of issues that matter to voters.

Don Scott, Democratic leader in the Virginia House, said while abortion rights are on the line in the election, Democrats are also campaigning on gun-violence prevention and job creation.

If elected, Perry said, she would work to fully fund public schools and lower the cost of prescription drugs and child care. But her priority is protecting abortion access. “I knock thousands of doors across my district, and voters want a senator who will protect their reproductive rights," she said in a written response to The Wall Street Journal’s request for comment.

Segura frames the 15-week abortion limit as a “compassionate consensus," and Democrats as extreme. He called education the No. 1 issue, as Youngkin did during his successful 2021 run against Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Segura, who co-founded a doughnut business and helped start a maternity-care company, said he wants to bolster parental rights and raise education standards.

Segura has criticized Perry’s tenure as a Loudoun County prosecutor under Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj, who has drawn flack from Republicans for what they see as her overly lenient approach to defendants. Segura also noted that Perry is endorsed by some groups that have expressed support for defunding police.

Perry, asked about Segura’s criticism, said: “I am the only person in this race who has gotten violent criminals like murderers, rapists, and domestic abusers off our streets and put them in jail."

Write to Scott Calvert at scott.calvert@wsj.com

View Full Image Why a 2023 Virginia Election Is a Proving Ground for 2024