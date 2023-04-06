Why a Trump-Biden Rematch Is What Many Democrats Want in 20246 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:51 AM IST
- Trump's legal woes and age make him more beatable than DeSantis, party officials say
Democrats believe former President Donald Trump, who was indicted on Tuesday for his role in paying hush money to a porn actress ahead of the 2016 election, is a threat to democracy and shouldn't return to the White House. Many of them also think he is the best possible opponent for President Biden in 2024.
