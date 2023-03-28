Why America and Saudi Arabia are still inseparable

On the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, one Emirati energy executive was furious about America’s response. It smacked of colonial-era rhetoric, he said. “Who is he? Who is Joe Biden?" he grumbled. “These are our resources." Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, an Emirati political scientist, thinks Democrats must “wake up" and accept that the Gulf is “ready to say no to America". Ali Shihabi, a less abrasive commentator close to the Saudi royal court, wondered if the kingdom might quit OPEC and form a more elite cartel. “Saudi could easily operate without OPEC and co-ordinate production with the two or three key players privately," he mused.

