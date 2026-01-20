Why an emboldened Trump set his sights on Greenland
Meridith McGraw , Alex Leary , Josh Dawsey , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 Jan 2026, 11:12 am IST
Summary
After the successful ouster of Venezuela’s leader, the U.S. president emerged even more willing to test foreign-policy norms.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In late 2018, President Trump asked his national security adviser, John Bolton, to weigh in on an idea floated by a prominent businessman: Should the U.S. buy Greenland?
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story