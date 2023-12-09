Why are Telangana BJP MLAs boycotting Akbaruddin Owaisi as pro tem Speaker?
BJP MLA-elect from Goshamahal, Raja Singh, said he would not participate in the oath-taking with Akbaruddin Owaisi presiding over the proceedings.
The first session of the third Telangana Assembly started in Hyderabad on Saturday but not without a little drama. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered oath to All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi as a pro tem Speaker. His appointment has, however, sparked a controversy as some BJP MLAs have boycotted the oath-taking event.