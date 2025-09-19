Why Asia’s Gen Z is angry with its leaders
Gabriele Steinhauser , Krishna Pokharel , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Sept 2025, 03:52 pm IST
Summary
The perceived privileges enjoyed by political elites have sparked a wave of protests across Asia, where a large generation of young people is feeling deprived of economic opportunities.
In Nepal, it was a politician’s son posing next to a Christmas tree made from designer shopping bags. In Indonesia, it was a lavish housing allowance for lawmakers amounting to 10 times the minimum wage. In East Timor, it was a multimillion-dollar plan to buy new SUVs for parliamentarians.
