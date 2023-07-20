Why chaos looms at the US-Mexico border
Summary
- As a measure to limit migration expires, several cities have already declared a state of emergency
Since March 2020 migrants trying to cross America’s south-west border have been expelled nearly 2.8m times using Title 42, a pandemic-inspired measure. Little wonder that President Joe Biden is prepared for chaotic scenes when the policy ends on May 11th. He has ordered 1,500 troops to the border to back up Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents. Several border cities in Texas, including El Paso and Laredo, facing a surge of migrants for processing, have already declared a state of emergency. The result will be tough for migrants—and, assuming their numbers stay high, politically miserable for Mr Biden.
