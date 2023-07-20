Why chaos looms at the US-Mexico border

With an eye to this, the United States is also trying to tackle migration closer to the source. It plans to open regional processing centres, starting in Guatemala and Colombia, to identify vulnerable people and lay out their options. In April the administration announced a 60-day plan to tackle people-smuggling through the Darién Gap, a treacherous stretch of jungle between Colombia and Panama that migrants must cross as they head north. (More than 87,000 people, including Chinese and Indians, crossed there in the first three months of this year, up from fewer than 14,000 in the same period last year.) But the plans are vague. And tackling root causes in Central America, such as a lack of jobs, will take years to pay off, if they do at all.