Why China’s companies are recruiting their own militias
Summary
- Officials want to keep things calm in an era of slowing growth
Employees of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), a giant state-owned lender, typically wear suits. But some are now slipping into combat fatigues. On April 19th an ICBC branch in the western province of Qinghai said it had organised some of its staff into a part-time militia. As well as uniforms, they have training facilities, a “command centre" and a warehouse for storing military equipment. ICBC wants to “contribute its strength towards national defence", the manager of the branch told local media.