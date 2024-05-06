Why China’s companies are recruiting their own militias

Militiamen have a range of official duties. According to regulations, they should “serve in times of peace" by helping recruit for the regular army, aiding relief efforts after natural disasters and raising the public’s awareness of national security. Some helped to impose China’s covid-19 controls, according to local media reports. Others visit university campuses and give students a taste of military training. Militiamen are also supposed to be able to “fight in times of war". But with only limited training they would not be much help in a battle, says Neil Thomas of the Asia Society, a think-tank in America.