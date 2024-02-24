Why China’s rulers fear Genghis Khan
The Economist 4 min read 24 Feb 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Summary
- Repression reaches one of China’s quirkiest ethnic communities
Harshness is a crude metric for judging an unelected regime. To keep power, lots of rulers will crush dissent with an iron fist. A more subtle measure involves thoroughness. Dedicated autocrats use cold, patient repression to bring even the meek and unthreatening into line. Their aim is to snuff out any belief—no matter how harmless—that might divide subjects’ loyalties.
