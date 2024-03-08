Why Congress prefers Wayanad for Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha polls?
Rahul's previous victory in Wayanad during the 2019 elections, securing a significant 64.8% of the vote share , played a crucial role in the Congress leader's political narrative, after he lost the Congress bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani
Congress is likely to announce their first list of candidates for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. According to previous reports, Congress is likely to field former party president Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad.
