Why Congress prefers Wayanad for Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha polls?

Congress is likely to announce their first list of candidates for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. According to previous reports, Congress is likely to field former party president Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad.

Kerala's ruling party, CPI, had earlier announced senior leader Annie Raja as its candidate from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Even though Communist Party of India (CPI) is a Congress ally in the Opposition INDIA bloc at the national level, the parties are rivals of the Congress in Kerala.

However, with speculations that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to make her poll debut with the Raebareli seat, which was vacated by her mother Sonia Gandhi after she moved to the Rajya Sabha, questions around Rahul Gandhi's candidacy has resurfaced.

Congress had earlier announced that it will contest 16 seats in the state of Kerala as part of its UDF alliance, however, the grand old party is yet to put out candidate names. Kerala Congress unit had stated that it preferred the Wayanad seat for Rahul Gandhi to contest from again.

Why Wayanad assumes significance for Rahul Gandhi?

Rahul's previous victory in Wayanad during the 2019 elections, securing a significant 64.8% of the vote share against a CPI candidate, played a crucial role in the Congress leader's political narrative, after he lost the Congress bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani.

Wayanad and Congress

The Wayanad constituency has historically been a stronghold for the Congress, with the party winning it in the last three Lok Sabha elections by substantial margins.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Congress maintained dominance in the seven segments constituting the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, despite the LDF's overall victory in Kerala. The Congress secured a combined vote share of 34.5%, surpassing the CPI(M)'s 25.6%.

The significance of Wayanad as a Congress stronghold is evident in past elections, with late Congress leader M I Shanavas winning the seat in 2014 and 2009. The 2021 Assembly polls also demonstrated the Congress's influence, winning three of the seven segments.

However, the dynamics have seen fluctuations over the years, with the CPI(M) taking the lead in the 2016 Assembly polls. In 2011, when the Congress emerged victorious, the competition was tight, highlighting the historical rivalry between the two parties in the region.

The evolution of the Wayanad constituency, created through delimitation in 2009, adds another layer to the political narrative.

As the political chessboard unfolds in Kerala, the decision regarding Rahul Gandhi's constituency remains a critical and strategic move for the Congress in navigating the complex political landscape of the state.

