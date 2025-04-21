The Thackeray divide: Unpacking the 2005 split between Uddhav and Raj

Sunday saw a faint but a politically chaotic hint at reconciliation of the Thackeray scions who parted ways decades ago. Raj and Uddhav Thackeray hinted at a possible rapprochement, driven by shared concerns over cultural and linguistic identity in Maharashtra.

The development was avoided by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, but welcomed by CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Will the new development in Maharashtra crystallise? Will the Thackeray family saga see a new dawn?

Succession Struggle: Seeds of Discord Let's go back in time. In the early 2000s, the Shiv Sena, under the leadership of Bal Thackeray, was a dominant force in Maharashtra politics. At the heart of the party’s future were two young men: Uddhav Thackeray, the reserved and methodical son of Bal Thackeray, and Raj Thackeray, his charismatic and outspoken nephew.

Both were frequently seen accompanying Bal Thackeray at public events. Their contrasting personalities were, however, evident—Raj, fiery and in the public eye; Uddhav, quietly working behind the scenes.

Tensions began to simmer as Bal Thackeray’s health declined.

At a Shiv Sena event in Mahabaleshwar in 2003, Uddhav Thackeray was appointed as Shiv Sena’s working president, a move interpreted by many as Bal Thackeray’s endorsement of his son as the political heir.

Raj Thackeray, otherwise seen as the natural successor, felt marginalised within the party, according to those who followed the Shiv Sena politics in Maharashtra.

Supporters of Raj Thackeray alleged that they were being sidelined in organisational matters and candidate selection in Shiv Sena, while Uddhav Thackeray’s influence grew.

Breaking Point: Public Humiliation The rift between the Thackerays reached a crescendo in late 2005.

On November 27, 2005, Raj Thackeray announced he was quitting the party. In an emotional speech, he said, "All I had asked for was respect. All I got was insult and humiliation." In an apparent swipe at Uddhav, he said some people were whispering in the ears of Bal Thackeray and added that his uncle would always be like a God for him.

On 18 December, Raj Thackeray, then 36, addressed a press conference at Shivaji Park Gymkhana, not far from where the Sena was founded. With his voice choked with emotion, he declared, “I wouldn't wish a day such as today even on my worst enemy. All I had asked for was respect. All I got was insult and humiliation.”

Raj Thackeray’s resignation was not merely a personal act but a seismic event for the party and Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Raj Thackeray clarified that he was not seeking to split the Sena, but rather to uphold the ideals of a progressive Maharashtra. Despite his assurances, his departure saw a significant outpouring of support from party workers, many of whom felt disillusioned by the internal dynamics.

Uddhav’s Response: A Misunderstanding or a Power Play? Uddhav Thackeray responded with measured disappointment, stating, “Raj's decision is the outcome of a misunderstanding. He revolted on November 27 and all these days we were hoping that the differences would be resolved amicably. But he remained adamant even after meeting Bal Thackeray on December 15.”

Uddhav acknowledged that Bal Thackeray was deeply saddened by his nephew’s decision, though the Sena patriarch himself remained silent in public.

Aftermath: New Beginnings and Enduring Rivalry In 2006, three months after his resignation, Raj Thackeray launched the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), positioning himself as the champion of Marathi identity and regional pride.

The MNS initially found success, particularly with its ‘Marathi Manoos’ agenda, but its influence waned over subsequent elections.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena under Uddhav’s stewardship weathered further storms, including a dramatic split in 2022 following Eknath Shinde’s rebellion. Today, Shiv Sena has two factions – one led by Shinde, part of the government and other by Uddhav - in opposition.

Bal Thackeray Rang Raj As Uddhav Suffered Heart Attack In 2012, Uddhav Thackeray suffered a heart attack. Bal Thackeray, then 86, rang Raj Thackeray in panic. The estranged cousin rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

When Uddhav Thackeray was discharged, it was Raj who drove him back home. As the visuals flashed on TV screens, many wondered if they would join forces now. But that was not to happen.

Over the years, both cousins have exchanged barbs and occasionally hinted at reconciliation, especially when the interests of Maharashtra and the Marathi language have come under perceived threat.