Why do American presidents play up their Irishness?

For a small, militarily neutral country, Ireland punches well above its weight when it comes to coveted visits by serving American presidents. Eight have gone since John F. Kennedy became the first to do so in 1963. One hundred per cent Irish by blood, and the first Roman Catholic to occupy the Oval Office, Kennedy inspired an almost religious devotion during his visit. For decades afterwards many Irish homes displayed his photograph alongside that of the Pope. In 1970 Richard Nixon, his reputation battered at home by the Vietnam War, came looking for similar adoration, only to have eggs thrown at him by peace protesters. His visit otherwise made little impression. Perhaps, as the descendant of Irish Quakers, he did not strike enough of a chord in a country where Irishness and Catholicism were at that time still seen by many as deeply entwined.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}