Why everyone wants to be Vietnam’s friend
Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Dec 2023, 01:11 PM IST
SummaryChina’s Xi Jinping became the latest world leader to strengthen ties with the country on a visit this week, three months after Vietnam upgraded its relationship with the U.S.
Vietnam is finding the center of a great power rivalry isn’t such a bad place to be. Everyone is sidling up to the communist nation these days.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less