Why India can’t afford to jettison its relationship with Russia
Shan Li , Thomas Grove , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 10 Aug 2025, 10:10 AM IST
Summary
Despite the threat of U.S. tariffs, India is resisting pressure to cut ties with Moscow that have brought economic and geopolitical benefits.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
US President Donald Trump is using the threat of stiff tariffs to try to peel India away from Russia, as he attempts to boost pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story