Why Is Extortion Booming in Mexico?

Yet Mexico isn’t growing at its potential, and its per capita gross domestic product was only around $22,000 annually (using purchasing power parity) in 2022, according to World Bank data. One big reason is the absence of a rule of law that protects honest people. To avoid becoming targets of extortionists, small and medium-size businesses prefer to remain in the informal economy, dealing only with those they know. Large formal companies are forced to factor in the extortion premium in setting prices and calculating returns. Extortion, Mr. de la Calle explains, “hurts the relationship of trust that feeds productivity" and “affects consumption levels, curbs the development of human capital and the flow of equity, hinders political participation and savings, and slows down a company’s development and innovation."