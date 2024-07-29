Why JD Vance worries about childlessness
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 29 Jul 2024, 05:39 PM IST
SummaryThe Republican vice presidential nominee linked low fertility to high housing costs, social isolation and a lack of patriotism.
Sen. JD Vance sees Americans’ reluctance to have children as tied to risk aversion and a culture of social isolation that threatens to weigh on U.S. economic dynamism.
