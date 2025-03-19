‘Why leg, shoot a little above’: Karnataka MLA’s harsh crime plan fuels migrant worker debate

Karnataka MLA SR Vishwanath has reignited the debate over migration and crime in Bengaluru, as he suggested that migrant criminals should face harsher punishments, sparking controversy. The Karnataka MLA's contentious remark suggested an indirect call for an encounter: “Why shoot at their legs, shoot a little above that."

Karnataka MLA's comment was made in the context of recent crimes committed by individuals from outside Karnataka, including Nepal and Bihar. Vishwanath argued that a a large portion of crimes in Bengaluru are committed by outsiders

“The other day people from Nepal assaulted locals, in Koramanagla, people who committed murder during Holi celebration were from Bihar. Why are you showing mercy to them? Why just shoot at their right leg? Let it go a little above that," the MLA told the home minister on the floor of the House on Wednesday evening.

Past Crimes in Karnataka by Immigrants Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, has witnessed a series of crimes committed by individuals from outside the state, sparking a heated debate about migration and its impact on law and order.

Recently, three labourers were murdered at an under-construction building in Bengaluru Rural's Sarjapura during a Holi celebration, with the accused hailing from Bihar.

Additionally, violent clashes between two groups of Nepali citizens occurred during Holi festivities at Lalbagh botanical garden.

Also, the gruesome murder of Mahalakshmi, whose body was chopped into more than 50 pieces and stuffed into a refrigerator, was committed by her boyfriend Mukti Ranjan Roy who hailed from Odisha.

What is the Immigration Rate in Karnataka? In 2019, it was reported that the population of Bengaluru, as per the 2011 census was 96.2 lakh people, and of these, a staggering 44.3 lakh people were classified as migrants

The report was based on migration data recently released by the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner.

The number of migrants in Bengaluru more than doubled since the previous census – when the city had a migrant population of 20.8 lakh out of a total population of 65,37,124 people, the 2019 report stated.

Approximately 50.6% of Bengaluru's population consists of migrants, with a substantial number coming from other parts of Karnataka and neighboring states like Tamil Nadu.