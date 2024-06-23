Why Modi 3.0 needs a new economic blueprint

Chennai: Sathyanarayana Rao, 26, a native of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, has been fascinated by large machines since childhood. His family was poor but that did not stop him from achieving his dream of becoming an engineer. Five years on, however, the biggest machine he has operated is the two-wheeler he rides as a messenger for a chilli trader in Guntur. “I am exhausted trying to get a job that suits my education," he says, wiping the sweat off his brow on a hot summer afternoon in May. Rao says the ₹10,000 he earns as an “errand boy" is just enough to keep his family going. Not surprisingly, the educated, underemployed young man is frustrated and angry. And he is not alone—a multitude of disgruntled youth across the country find themselves in a similar predicament.