Why Nitish Kumar left INDIA bloc to rejoin BJP-led NDA

In an unexpected turn of events, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar quit as the Bihar Chief Minister on Sunday. He is now all set to form the state government in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners.

Congress to be blamed?

JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi blamed the Congress for the collapse of the INDIA bloc in Bihar. He told ANI that Congress leaders were interested in strengthening their party and not the opposition grouping.

Tyagi told reporters that a "caucus" within the Congress wanted to capture the INDIA bloc leadership. He even alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's name was proposed as the chairperson of the grouping as part of the conspiracy.

"The decision taken about Kharge at the INDIA bloc meeting earlier this month had shocked the JD(U), which believed that its president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would be named as the convenor without being saddled with any chairperson," JD(U) leaders had then said as per news agency ANI.

Last month, Nitish Kumar rejected the post of INDIA convenor during a key meeting of the alliance partners. On Saturday, Tyagi had even accused a section of the Congress leadership of repeatedly "insulting" Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Besides, Tyagi also objected to Mallikarjun Kharge's name being proposed as INDIA's prime minister's face in the meeting that took place in Mumbai. This happened even as "it was unanimously decided that INDIA will work without any PM face", Tyagi said.

Another JD(U) spokesperson Rajib Ranjan described the Congress as "bhasmasur" (mythological demon whose touch would burn down anyone).

Delay in seat-sharing talks

KV Tyagi said the Congress kept dragging the seat-sharing talks. "...We kept saying that seat sharing needs to happen immediately...INDIA lacked plans to fight against the BJP".