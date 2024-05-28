Why political parties are breaking the bank to win over women voters
Summary
- Lok Sabha Election 2024: The BJP, Congress, and many regional parties have gone overboard when it comes to wooing women voters. Forget caste and sub-caste politics; women are now the sunrise segment. And 2029 will be a monumental year. We tell you why.
Kolkata: As they huddled over a game of cards at a popular eating joint in Bhowanipore, Kolkata, a motley group of cabbies from Bihar, Punjab and Bengal turned to discussing politics. One of them, from Chhapra in Bihar, complained, “My wife no longer listens to me. She has ears only for (Narendra) Modi. Because Modi gives her money." The others nodded in agreement, noting that wives, daughters and sisters had become impudent with family patriarchs.
The blame for this state of affairs, in the cabbies’ minds, lies with various women-centric welfare schemes. Thanks to receiving cash from these schemes, both from the Centre and the states, women in rural and semi-urban India have become economically independent, empowered and emancipated. And that has emboldened them to stand up for themselves.
In other words, women have become the sunrise segment in Indian politics. The days of caste and sub-caste politics are passe. Gender is the new kid on the block. Naturally, political players are excited about tapping this cohort. And they are ready to invest in women because they see huge returns ahead—the numbers make that clear.
What the Numbers Say
Women make up 48.9% of India’s total electorate of 969 million, and political parties have been vying with each other to tap this vast base with all kinds of goodies.
The number of female voters per 1,000 males is seeing a steady rise. Out of the 263 million new voters aged between 18-29 years, 141 million are women.