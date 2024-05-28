Why political parties are breaking the bank to win over women voters

Anti-incumbency will soon become a thing of the past, feel party leaders, because women will ensure continuity of a government in order to enjoy continuity of benefits. A glimpse of this loyalty is visible in Bengal. “My son is sitting at the Esplanade dharna in protest against the school recruitment scam, which gave jobs to many ineligible candidates. My son had passed his Master’s with a good percentage and believes he had done well in the job entrance exam, but somehow he couldn’t make it to the merit list," said T. Jana of Kanthi in East Midnapore. “However, my wife thinks we should vote for Didi (Mamata Banerjee) because in the absence of a job, my household is getting the benefits of Lakshmir Bhandar for my two unemployed daughters and Kanyashree ( ₹2,000 a year) for my school going girl."