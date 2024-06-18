Why did Rahul Gandhi retain Rae Bareli over Wayanad Lok Sabha seat? Mallikarjun Kharge says…
Mallikarjun Kharge said the decision for Rahul Gandhi to retain Rae Bareli was emotional because the Gandhi family has been fighting from this seat for generations
The suspense over “Wayanad or Rae Bareli" has finally ended, as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to take the electoral plunge from Kerala. During a pivotal Congress core meeting, it was decided that Rahul Gandhi would keep the family bastion of Rae Bareli, while his sister, Priyanka, would run for the seat in Wayanad – a seat that embraced the former Congress president in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.