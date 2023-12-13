Why Shivraj Chouhan could be a good fit as India’s food and agriculture minister

Agriculture in Madhya Pradesh (MP) transformed completely during Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s tenure as the chief minister since 2005 (except for the short break in 2018). Agriculture GDP of the state grew an average 7% a year from 2005-06 to 2022-23, faster than the national average of 3.8% for the decade. The farm sector now contributes nearly 44% of the state’s GDP and nearly 60% of the state’s population is in to farming.

Chouhan built MP’s farm success on simple steps.

As farms received power connections during his tenure, which helped increase ground water irrigation, MP’s farm productivity improved drastically. Net area irrigated under canals nearly doubled with unfinished projects getting completed. Hold-ups in the last-mile portions that usually tend to delay entire projects were resolved. Emphasis was laid on maintenance to get more out the same stock of infrastructure. Today, irrigation coverage is 81.5% or twice of what it was when Chouhan was sworn in.

Improved irrigation allowed farmers to cultivate the same land more than once a year. With barely 5.7% expansion in the net sown area (NSA) from 2004-05 to 2021-22, MP still managed to increase its gross cropped area, which is a measure for the same land cultivated more than once in a year, by 48.7%. MP ranked fourth, behind Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, on this metric in 2004-05. Today, it is at the number one position. The average field in MP is growing 1.9 crops a year, which nearly as good as in Punjab, and a lot better the all-India statistic of 1.55.

The state also set up procurement infrastructure and started paying a bonus over and above the Centre’s minimum support price (MSP) for buying wheat from farmers. The state government now procures as much, if not more than that in Punjab, wrote agriculture economist Ashok Gulati in The Indian Express.

Wheat procurement from MP tended to remain less than the 0.5 million tonnes (mt) mark before 2006-07. But by 2019, MP was procuring 12.9 mt, marginally more than Punjab. Wheat production rose from 7.3 mt in 2004-05 to 23 mt in 2021-22.

What’s more, the state government is encouraging farmers to go beyond the staples, wheat and rice, and take up high-value horticulture and dairy farming.

The state government topped up the ₹6,000 a year cash transfer to farming families from the Centre’s PM-KISSAN with its own schemes. It includes one for making good the difference between the MSP announced and the market price for crops other than wheat and for which procurement isn’t as carried out as effectively by the government. Farming families receive nearly ₹12,000 a year in all from the schemes of the Centre and the state.

The former chief minister has been vocal about the harmful impact on soil health of overuse of chemical fertilizers encouraged by poorly designed subsidies — a policy of the central government reform of which successive prime ministers have dodged for the fear of political backlash.

Chouhan could not replicate his farm sector successes in other parts of MP’s economy. While his successors may now want to take up the state’s industrialization as the key focus area for policy thrust, the former chief minister’s experience could prove useful for strengthening the India’s agriculture sector and modernizing the food policy framework that remains what it was at the time of the green revolution in the 1960s although the country has long been food secure, shortages have been overcome. The need of the day is to aim for nutritional security by moving away from wheat and rice and focussing on horticulture, pulses, edible oil seeds and other high-value crops. New-age farming techniques and climate goals are the new frontiers for policy-making. A politician with a proven track record of improving farmers’ lives and incomes is ideally placed for popularizing these much-needed reforms.