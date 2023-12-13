Why Shivraj Chouhan could be a good fit as India’s food and agriculture minister
SummaryShivraj Singh Chouhan turned around MP’s agriculture; a politician with a proven track record of improving farmers’ lives and incomes is ideally placed for popularizing much-needed reforms.
Agriculture in Madhya Pradesh (MP) transformed completely during Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s tenure as the chief minister since 2005 (except for the short break in 2018). Agriculture GDP of the state grew an average 7% a year from 2005-06 to 2022-23, faster than the national average of 3.8% for the decade. The farm sector now contributes nearly 44% of the state’s GDP and nearly 60% of the state’s population is in to farming.