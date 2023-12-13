Why Shivraj Chouhan could be a good fit as India’s food and agriculture minister

Chouhan could not replicate his farm sector successes in other parts of MP’s economy. While his successors may now want to take up the state’s industrialization as the key focus area for policy thrust, the former chief minister’s experience could prove useful for strengthening the India’s agriculture sector and modernizing the food policy framework that remains what it was at the time of the green revolution in the 1960s although the country has long been food secure, shortages have been overcome. The need of the day is to aim for nutritional security by moving away from wheat and rice and focussing on horticulture, pulses, edible oil seeds and other high-value crops. New-age farming techniques and climate goals are the new frontiers for policy-making. A politician with a proven track record of improving farmers’ lives and incomes is ideally placed for popularizing these much-needed reforms.

