Why Taiwanese islands with view of China aren’t worried about rising tensions
Joyu Wang , Austin Ramzy , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 Apr 2024, 05:49 PM IST
SummaryThe Kinmen archipelago has been on the front line of friction with Beijing for decades, but most of those who live there say a new political reality has provided reassurance.
KINMEN, Taiwan—Those who live on this tiny island joke that the Chinese mainland, just 3 miles away, is close enough that roosters crow to chickens on the other side.
