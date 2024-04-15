Why Taiwanese islands with view of China aren’t worried about rising tensions

Yang Kuo-chin, 73, recalled the time he heard the thump of Chinese artillery when he was just 7 on his family farm. “They are fighting again," he recalled his brother telling him. They raced to hide underneath piles of peanuts that were used to make peanut oil. The family dug a makeshift bomb shelter under their home, where they hid during shelling in 1958, as hundreds of thousands of bombs rained on the island in what is known as the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis, or locally as the Aug. 23 Artillery War.