Why the far right is no longer an existential threat to Europe

Yet even if it defies Brussels, the RN’s room for maneuver remains circumscribed by the euro. French bond yields have risen because, unlike the U.S. and Britain, who have larger deficits as a share of GDP, France doesn’t control the currency in which it borrows and is thus at greater risk of default. (Investors may also fear a victory by the far left, whose plans to spend more, such as on housing and pensions, are even more radical.)