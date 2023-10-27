Why Trump Is Right About Tariffs
Taxing imported goods is unpopular with economists, but it could help the U.S. lower the trade deficit, strengthen its industrial base and safeguard national security.
Economists have reacted poorly to Donald Trump’s recent proposal for a 10% tariff on all imports. Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, called it “lunacy" and “horrifying." According to Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, it would be “a disaster for the U.S. economy."