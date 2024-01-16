Why urban warfare in Gaza will be bloodier than in Iraq

Israeli intelligence has already suffered one serious intelligence failure in Gaza, having missed sufficient signs of Hamas’s preparations for the attack of October 7th. It will have good electronic intelligence on the strip, aided by the phalanx of American aircraft patrolling in the eastern Mediterranean. But Hamas is likely to have the intelligence advantage on the ground, argues Mr Fox, with locals offering a steady flow of HUMINT to the group as the IDF advances. “This flips the HUMINT situation that we saw in Mosul on its head," he says. “The IDF will have to methodically fight through better planned and prepared defences…than they otherwise would." The result will be more civilians killed. The last three weeks have been hard on civilians in Gaza. The coming weeks could be even harder.