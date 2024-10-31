Why Xi Jinping is envious of his predecessor

When Deng was in charge, China was still poor and relatively weak. So, in foreign affairs, he argued for keeping a low profile. Now China is more powerful—and Mr Xi more assertive. Deng’s eldest son, Deng Pufang, made headlines in 2018 with a speech that was widely seen as an attack on Mr Xi’s increasingly ambitious foreign policy. China should “know its place" in the world and not be “overbearing", he said.