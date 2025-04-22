Why Xi Jinping is making nice with China’s tech billionaires

A snarl-up of other problems shows no sign of abating. Rather like many tech firms, the financial system has also become a public-private hybrid. China’s venture-capital and private-equity industries have been permeated by the state. For many startups state capital, with its irreconcilably different goals from the private version, has become the main form of funding. Businessmen once laughed off the influence of Communist Party cells in private firms, which have been around for ages. Yet over the past five years these cells have amassed much more power. There are few signs that this trend will reverse.